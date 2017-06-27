From anniversary party to live sets, we picked out the top parties in Berlin for the following week for you. Check them out below and then decide which amazing event you want to experience. For more Party Information and local tipps, visit our homepage and explore more.

Thursday 29.6.

TOYS 5th Birthday Soli Party & Toys002 Release



„Take off your shoes!“ Is again the slogan at the fifth anniversary of the same named Berlin label and collective. Together with xxxy (photo), Tom Demac, Throwing Snow the anniversary and the second record-release will be celebrated. xxxy, in non-chromosomal language called Rupert Taylor, always presents unique, modern techno and house music. His passion has a wide range which includes acid, New York and New Jersey house, as well as UK garage, bass and techno. He is a graduate of the Red Bull Music Academy and a popular guest in clubs all over the world.

Line-Up:

xxxy – Tom Demac – Throwing Snow – ASA 808 CutOff!CutOff! – Ennio

21:00 – 09:00 at ://about blank

Friday 30.6.

Sturmfrei mit Ben Okin und Tom Nowa



Our residents are gone. We have the house for our own. So let’s invite Bin Okin and Tom Nowa. Like most DJs Ben started his career in his hometown Messina, until he moved to Berlin in 2010. He occupied every club in town and found his identity as a musician and artist. In 2013 the Sicilian deep house an techno soloist published his first tracks on Fever Sound records and Exelon. But soon we’ll hear his new creations on the British label Arch 44.

Line-Up:

Bin Okin – Tom Nowa

19:00-06:00 at minimal Bar

Foto: © LLA Photography

Friday 30.6.

Wasted Unicorn Summer Festival



When unicorns are drunk, the world begins to shine in the brightest colors. This night will be an unforgettable experience and will last until the next morning. Follow the music to the end of the rainbow and dance to a great line-up. One of the nights artists will be Oliver Schories. The Hamburg-based musician is one of the most successful DJs in Germany. With his varied house sets he brings everyone to dance. Like if this is not enough he will be joined by Channel X and Jan Oberländer.

Line-Up:

Oliver Schories – David Dorad – Jan Oberlaender – Channel X – deKai – Marcel Freigeist – Sommersonnenwende A.D.H.S. – Jan Pyroman – Marius Drescher – So What? Rip.Cage – dunkel.bunt – Ninetyfour – Retro

23:00 – 10:00 at Ritter Butzke

Friday 30.6.

Naturklang



The DJ and producer Ferro is devoted to vintage sounds using genuine hardware and fully analogue tools. His beats are percussive while organic, warm and inviting. In the past two years he made a big artistic step. He plays and produces with pure enthusiasm and passion. His productions are influenced in many ways but you can hear his affection for classical music and the philosophy of jazz. His inspiration comes from the balance of good and evil forces in this world. So be prepared for a spiritual and musical experience.

Line-Up:

Lowris – Ferro – Georg Stubby – Foehn & Jerome – Gunnar Guess – Christopher Lawrenz

15:00-09:00 at Club der Visionäre

Foto: © Raymond van Mil

Saturday 1.7.

Blank Generation



Releasing since 1999 Phillip Sollmann alias Efdemin is a true legend of the German techno scene. He is the label owner of naïf, LirumLarum and of course Dial. He produces deep house and minimal techno since day one. And is known for his remixes of artists like Depeche Mode, DJ Koze and Sascha Funke. In the last few years he focused on his work as a sound artist. But from time to time he has to return behind the decks to present his beloved humming beats and dark sounds.

Line-Up:

Efdemin – Bleak – Privacy – Jessie Granqvist – Iakovos – Barbara Hofmann b2b Jessamine

mieko suzuki – Uta – Resom – BU$$ b2b Manos Mara – cf2000 – Hang Aoki – Akmê – Kwaint

23:59-22:00 at ://about blank

Foto: © Antonio Cavalieri

Saturday 1.7.

Analoger Unfug with Kaiserdisco, Yapacc & and more [Open Air]



Lauter Unfug, Fehler-Musik and Analogue Audio invited us to another round of Analoger Unfug. This time you can enjoy the music under the summer sky of Berlin. The musical experts of this evening are Frederic Berger and Patrick Buck alias Kaiserdisco. The duo rocked clubs and festivals around the globe and made their name a worldwide authority. After more than fifty releases on KD Music their concept is still the same: make people dance!

Line-Up:

Kaiserdisco – yapacc – dotSTRIPE – Anja Augner – Alex Heide b2b PHAT ERIC

Bee Lincoln – Dominik Vaillant – Mongroove b2b Hartojo

23:59 – 12:00 at Kosmonaut

Saturday 1.7.

Sebo K's Scenario



When someone like Cassy and Sebo K show up, it is ensured that the night is going to be fabulous. Cassy has shown the world her elegant and powerful feminine attitude. Her sensitive musical flow delivers diverse techno with soul, warmth, elegance and a touch of mystery. Sebo K is a real tastemaker who distinguishes himself by exploring the connective threads between classic techno beats from Detroit and Chicago, deep house and percussive grooves. With his regular Scenario party and his same named vinyl label he quickly became an uprising star in the local music community.

Line-up :

Cassy – Cab Drivers (live) – DJ Honesty

Stassy & Wilck – Sebo K – Nick Beringer

23:59 – 11:00 at Watergate

